Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 875 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 77,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 169,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 508,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,575,000 after buying an additional 507,700 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after buying an additional 31,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $129.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $130.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

