ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:BIS opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $85.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 20.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 984.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 6,328.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $655,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

