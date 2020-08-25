Proton Token (PTT) Price Hits $0.0001

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Proton Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Proton Token has a market cap of $503,246.42 and approximately $90,582.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Proton Token has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.86 or 0.05712609 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003620 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00048206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,286,575,359 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.