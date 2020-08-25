Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 391.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,321 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.13% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $31,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,776. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,795 shares of company stock worth $586,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.