Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Cut by Analyst

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cree in a report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the LED producer will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cree’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CREE. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cree from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

CREE stock opened at $61.93 on Monday. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Cree’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cree by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,423 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Cree by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,716 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cree by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

