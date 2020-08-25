Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Raised by Analyst

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of KBR in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KBR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KBR. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on KBR in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of KBR opened at $24.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KBR has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.95 and a beta of 1.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in KBR by 1,888.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400,958 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in KBR by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,078,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,070,000 after acquiring an additional 826,838 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in KBR by 14.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,983,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,283,000 after acquiring an additional 368,579 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in KBR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,945,000 after acquiring an additional 210,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in KBR by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,756,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,159,000 after acquiring an additional 86,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $636,101.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,739.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

