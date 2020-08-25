Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Toyota Motor Corp Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.57 EPS.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

NYSE:TM opened at $134.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.85 and its 200-day moving average is $126.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $108.01 and a 52 week high of $145.41. The firm has a market cap of $188.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.52 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 222,994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,841,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,965 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,090,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,796,000 after buying an additional 76,968 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,751,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 19.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,322,000 after buying an additional 58,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,973,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.