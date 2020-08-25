Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for L Brands Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for L Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on LB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on L Brands from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on L Brands from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of LB opened at $29.63 on Monday. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 610.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

