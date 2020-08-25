Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Eastgroup Properties Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EGP)

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Eastgroup Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.41 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EGP. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

NYSE EGP opened at $133.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.37. Eastgroup Properties has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $142.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,766,000 after purchasing an additional 79,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,348,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,934,000 after purchasing an additional 32,818 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 801,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,699,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,683,000 after acquiring an additional 62,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 671,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $58,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $507,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

