Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners LP Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:HMLP)

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, August 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 39.28%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Danske cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hoegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

HMLP stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. Hoegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $344.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.68%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 142,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,862,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 79,207 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 93,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 40,086 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.