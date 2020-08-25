Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Reduced by Seaport Global Securities

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MGY. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $6.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 166.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 14,700 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $82,761.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at $38,745,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $206,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 64,700 shares of company stock worth $378,511. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

