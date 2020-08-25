Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SEA in a report released on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Kim now anticipates that the Internet company based in Singapore will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.83). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEA’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.63) EPS.

Get SEA alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SE. Cowen upped their price objective on SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a $152.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

SE stock opened at $150.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.57. SEA has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $154.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 25.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 38,849 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.