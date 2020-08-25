Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Cut by Analyst

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a report released on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SQM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 2.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

