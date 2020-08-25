Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

NYSE LOW opened at $165.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.45 and a 200-day moving average of $119.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $165.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.