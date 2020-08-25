Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $164.73 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.18 and its 200 day moving average is $171.92.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

