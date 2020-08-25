Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Lifted by Analyst

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

NYSE:DEA opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.00 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 154,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 21,727 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $113,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,858.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $510,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,721 shares of company stock worth $1,912,909. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

