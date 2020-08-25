QAD (QADB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of QADB stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $689.68 million, a PE ratio of -49.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55. QAD has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

