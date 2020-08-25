Qiwi PLC to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) – William Blair upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Qiwi in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.24.

Get Qiwi alerts:

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

QIWI opened at $18.64 on Monday. Qiwi has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Qiwi’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 295.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 74,567 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 187.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 297,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 194,392 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 6.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Qiwi by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after buying an additional 131,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.