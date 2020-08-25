Quadlogic Controls Corporation (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quadlogic Controls Corporation (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of QUTIF stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09. Quadlogic Controls has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $4.22.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Quadlogic Controls from $1.75 to $1.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

About Quadlogic Controls

