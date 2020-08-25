Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Qualigen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QLGN opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.30. Qualigen has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $30.75.

Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qualigen stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Qualigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Qualigen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Qualigen

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

