Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.30

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.30 and last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 3490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Quanta Services by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 701,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after buying an additional 79,175 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

