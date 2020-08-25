Quasarcoin (QAC) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,599.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $215,908.46 and approximately $2,599.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00044733 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.