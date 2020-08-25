Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $451,485,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,337,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,142,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

