Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $59.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.40.

Several research firms have commented on RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of RGNX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.30. 367,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,586. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Regenxbio has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $599,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

