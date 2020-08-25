Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Stock Position Decreased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,885.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Shares of RGA opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

