Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERX) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VERX stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 160,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $2,859,583.94. Also, Director Terrence Kyle sold 56,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $997,039.16.

About Repare Therapeutics

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.