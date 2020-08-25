Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

Shares of ADI opened at $117.23 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.16%.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,468.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 449,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

