Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research report issued on Thursday, August 20th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Desjardins also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.