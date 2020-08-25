Research Analysts Set Expectations for Allstate Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Allstate in a research note issued on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.35 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

Allstate stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. Allstate has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

