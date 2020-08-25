Research Analysts Set Expectations for Estee Lauder Companies Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

EL stock opened at $212.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.16, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,205,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,595 shares of company stock worth $12,060,652. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

