Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RTRX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Get Retrophin alerts:

RTRX opened at $19.02 on Monday. Retrophin has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $943.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,370 shares of company stock worth $267,026 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,970,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,636,000 after acquiring an additional 396,250 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Retrophin by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 684,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 16.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Retrophin by 27.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 82,746 shares during the period.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.