Reviewing Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) & Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sibanye Gold and Maverix Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Maverix Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Maverix Metals has a consensus target price of $7.68, suggesting a potential upside of 76.84%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Sibanye Gold.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sibanye Gold and Maverix Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Gold $5.04 billion 1.54 $4.50 million ($0.32) -36.25 Maverix Metals $33.24 million 16.73 -$7.67 million $0.06 72.33

Sibanye Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Sibanye Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sibanye Gold has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of Sibanye Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Gold and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Gold N/A N/A N/A Maverix Metals -12.99% 3.74% 2.89%

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, and Platinum Mile operations located in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix located in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

