Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $658,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at $261,384.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hadley Mullin sold 4,745,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $101,322,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,932,242 shares of company stock worth $105,603,656. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 710.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 848,256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 127,406 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.70. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RVLV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.