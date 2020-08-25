Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.96 and a quick ratio of 15.96. The company has a market cap of $814.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $289,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 97,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $2,467,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,660 shares of company stock worth $5,484,313. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $607,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 234.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

