Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,199 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 30.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,304,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $515,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,787 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth $64,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 76.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,502,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,433,000 after acquiring an additional 651,453 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth $28,307,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth $17,923,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $65.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

