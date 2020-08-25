Rio Tinto’s (RIO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 5,400 ($70.56) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,410 ($57.62) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,683.08 ($61.19).

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,730.50 ($61.81) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,731.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,165.85. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,152 ($67.32). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The firm has a market cap of $58.98 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a GBX 119.74 ($1.56) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.39%.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($57.13), for a total value of £582,525.28 ($761,172.46).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

