Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Critical Survey

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and Riverview Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 25.93% 8.46% 1.00% Riverview Financial -35.50% 3.51% 0.34%

Dividends

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Riverview Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Washington Federal pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Riverview Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Riverview Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Riverview Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Washington Federal and Riverview Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 2 0 0 2.00 Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Federal presently has a consensus price target of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.15%. Given Washington Federal’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than Riverview Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Washington Federal has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Financial has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Washington Federal and Riverview Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $733.78 million 2.53 $210.26 million $2.61 9.41 Riverview Financial $58.06 million 1.16 $4.29 million N/A N/A

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial.

Summary

Washington Federal beats Riverview Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, land consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2018, the company had 235 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes. It offers one-to-four family residential mortgages, consumer, automobile, home equity, educational, lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, working capital, construction, and agricultural loans; and loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, it provides mortgage banking and financial advisory services; and trust and investment services comprising investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living trust, trustee under will, guardianship, life insurance trust, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it offers wealth management products and services, such as investment portfolio management, brokerage, annuities, business succession planning, insurance, education funding strategies, and estate and tax planning assistance; and securities, stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. As of March 18, 2019, it operated through 28 community banking offices and 4 limited purpose offices in the Berks, Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, and Somerset counties of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

