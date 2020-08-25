Robert W. Baird Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $295.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.26.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE PANW opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.39 and its 200 day moving average is $217.32. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 63.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.