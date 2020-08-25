Rocket Pool Market Cap Reaches $28.75 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for $2.80 or 0.00024400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $28.75 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00042571 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $652.38 or 0.05691385 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00049984 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

RPL is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

