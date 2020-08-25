Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.70.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

