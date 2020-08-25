Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.71 per share for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C($0.56). The company had revenue of C$10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$98.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.21. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$72.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.23.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.27, for a total transaction of C$715,978.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$559,540.09. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.15, for a total transaction of C$64,459.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$118,579.70. Insiders have sold 23,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,532 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

