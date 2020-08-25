Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NYSE:R opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $57.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

R has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 231.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 257.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 249.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

