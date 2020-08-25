Safe (SAFE) Market Capitalization Hits $6.27 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00002608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. Over the last week, Safe has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $57,035.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004399 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000059 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

