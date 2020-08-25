salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,111,150.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $3,111,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,598,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,087,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, August 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $3,115,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total value of $3,070,350.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.51, for a total value of $2,902,650.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total value of $5,844,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $2,900,250.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $3,038,550.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total value of $2,961,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $3,040,500.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.90, for a total value of $2,893,500.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $3,019,050.00.

Shares of CRM traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.81. 427,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,122. The company has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,198.94, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.88 and its 200-day moving average is $175.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $210.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.76.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.