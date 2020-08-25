salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 859 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $178,010.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,476.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total value of $1,033,100.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total value of $64,554.50.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $988,600.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $4,714,250.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00.

CRM stock traded up $7.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.81. 427,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,198.94, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $210.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra raised their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,577 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 636.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.0% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 25.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

