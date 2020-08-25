Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of LNZNF opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $107.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets botanic cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors worldwide. The company operates through Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other segments. It offers fibers for apparel; home and interiors, such as bed linens, mattresses, and towels; a range of industrial applications, such as automotive interiors, engineered products, work and protective wear, and agriculture and packaging products; nonwovens for hygiene and daily care products; and pulp and wood products, as well as biorefinery and co-products consisting of sodium sulfate, acetic acid, furfural, magnesium lignin sulfonate, soda, and xylose under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

