SAP (NYSE:SAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $165.78

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $165.78 and last traded at $164.96, with a volume of 1231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.89.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

Get SAP alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $191.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.71.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.