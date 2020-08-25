Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 1,419 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $611.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.46.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $597.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total transaction of $2,590,745.89. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.00, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,825,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,283 shares of company stock valued at $89,720,186. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.