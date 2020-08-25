Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 72.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 347,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 146.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Xylem by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 712,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,288,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

NYSE:XYL opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

