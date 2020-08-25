Seaport Global Securities Comments on L3Harris’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for L3Harris in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.93. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for L3Harris’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.84.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $182.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in L3Harris in the first quarter valued at $15,225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 29.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 36.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 3.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

